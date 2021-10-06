Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reaffirmed that the UAE is successfully on path to the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.”
“We overcome the COVID-19 crisis and emerged stronger. We learnt lessons and experiences. As life in the UAE has started to return to normal, we thank Allah,” Sheikh Mohamed said during Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.
He said the health situation in the country is safe and reassuring after emerging from the pandemic crisis stronger and learning many lessons and experiences from this challenge.
Sheikh Mohamed’s reassuring message comes after reports of new COVID-19 cases in the UAE have been falling steadily since early August.
He added: "2020 was a difficult year with great challenges. But the UAE, thanks God, was able to be one of the first countries to emerge from the crisis stronger at a time when some states have encountered major difficulties."
Sheikh Mohamed said three factors contributed to the return of normal life, availability of vaccines and the continuity of PCR tests in addition to the availability of some modern treatments in the UAE and many countries across the world.
He pointed out that the newly detected cases in the country have dropped to less than 500 cases, indicating that coronavirus is under control and less dangerous than ever.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked all field and medical teams for their efforts made to control the pandemic. He praised the community's response and cooperation, which had a significant impact on overcoming the crisis and reducing risks.