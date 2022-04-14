Dubai: The UAE has sent 50 tons of food and medical supplies as well as ambulances to Ukraine to assist civilians.
According to a statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the aircraft landed in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday as part of an ongoing relief air bridge established in March this year to meet the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.
Ahmed Salim Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said: “The UAE is supporting efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and is keen to promote regional and international security and stability, along with its efforts to fulfill the humanitarian needs of affected civilians in Ukraine.”
Last March, the UAE launched a humanitarian air bridge to deliver medical supplies and basic food aid to Ukrainian authorities in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.
“The UAE will continue providing relief as a manifestation of its approach in support of international humanitarian efforts to help those in need in overcoming humanitarian crises and mitigating their suffering, especially among women and children,” Al Kaabi added.
Meanwhile, Dmytro Senik, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, expressed his sincere appreciation for the UAE’s efforts.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Emirati leadership and UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for their prompt response to Ukraine’s humanitarian challenges,” Senik said in a statement.
“With each plane of medicine and medical supplies, we see the humanitarian approach of the UAE leadership and their efforts to provide for the vital needs of Ukrainians affected by war.”
The UAE’s step came after Senik’s meeting with Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, to discuss developments in Ukraine and ways to provide the necessary humanitarian support to affected civilians.
Last month, the United Nations said there were more than 1.5 million refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine.