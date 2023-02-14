Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and General Al Burhan discussed fraternal relations and opportunities for strengthening cooperation and joint action between the UAE and Sudan in various spheres to serve development goals and aspirations of the two countries.
General Al Burhan briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the latest developments on the political process in Sudan.
His Highness the President reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts and initiatives that serve the interests of the Sudanese people with regard to unity, building, development and foundation for a new phase of stability and prosperity.
General Al Burhan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s historical and authentic stands as well as its initiatives supporting Sudan and its people in various conditions and stages.