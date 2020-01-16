Sheikh Mohammed helps Emirati cyclist after she fell off her cycle during a competition

Sheikh Mohammad is seen helping a cyclist after she fell off Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: A video of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, running to rescue a girl who fell off her bycicle in a race that he was attending on Wednesday went viral.

Sheikh Mohammed was attending Al Salam Cycling Championship, following the group of cyclists competing in his car when the girl fell.

Sheikh Mohammed was seen getting out of his car running towards the girl helping her up and using a tissue from his pocket to remove the blood from her chin.

The video that went viral shows the fatherly image of Sheikh Mohammed towards his fellow citizens. The cyclist, Inan Al Ameri, is heard insisting to continue the race, while paramedics try to convince her not to.