US President Donald Trump: Mohamed bin Zayed is a great leader

Trump commended Sheikh Mohamed for his constructive role in promoting peace in the region

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: US President Donald Trump praised President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing him as 'a great leader whom we deeply appreciate' during the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit held on Monday.

Speaking at the summit, President Trump commended Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his wise leadership and constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region, highlighting the UAE’s consistent efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation across the Middle East.

Attending the summit on behalf of the UAE President was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. 

The summit, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El Sisi and President Trump, focused on mobilizing international support for a ceasefire in Gaza and advancing peace efforts in the region.

The high-level gathering brought together heads of state, government leaders, and representatives of international and regional organizations.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, along with senior officials. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
