Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday met a young Emirati girl, who, appearing in a video that went viral, expressed her love for him and wished to see him but she did not know how.
In the video, a spontaneous Rayan Al Khori, the girl from Khorfakkan, expressed her love and thanks to Dr. Sheikh Sultan. She said that the Sharjah Ruler was doing his utmost to improve the city. She said that she wished Dr. Sheikh Sultan would see her video because she couldn’t reach him.
The video went viral on social media on Wednesday.
After coming to know of the video, Dr Sheikh Sultan met the girl at his palace on Thursday. In a tweet on his official account, he posted pictures of the little girl standing beside him. The tweet reads “His Highness # Ruler of Sharjah receives Rayan Al Khori, the wonderful child of Khorfakkan”.
The little girl, along with her family, attended the movie Khorfakkan, which was shown at the Khorfakkan amphitheatre.