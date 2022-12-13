Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Tuesday written message from South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol on the friendship and joint cooperation ties between the two nations, as well as the prospects for development and growth within the framework of the two countries' privileged strategic partnership.
This came as Sheikh Mohamed received, at the Qasr Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Kim Dae-ki, Special Envoy for the Korean President, who delivered the message to Sheikh Mohamed and conveyed to him the greetings of the Korean President and his wishes of continued good health and happiness to His Highness and sustained progress and development to the UAE.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.