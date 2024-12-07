Dubai: On Saturday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched an ambitious new project aimed at transforming Dubai into a more pedestrian-friendly city.

The initiative, named ‘Dubai Walk,’ is part of the city’s strategy to enhance quality of life and promote healthier lifestyles.

The project includes the development of 3,300 kilometres of pedestrian pathways, along with the construction of 110 pedestrian-specific bridges and tunnels. It will also feature an integrated network of walking routes, comprising 112 kilometres of waterfront promenades, 124 kilometres of green trails, and 150 kilometres of rural and mountainous paths.

“Our goal is to redefine mobility and quality of life,” Sheikh Mohammed said on his X account while announcing the initiative. “We are building a city where residents can enjoy the best, happiest, and healthiest lifestyle.”