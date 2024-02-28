Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Mushrif National Park in Dubai on Wednesday.
Embracing the pleasant winter climate, Sheikh Mohammed relished the serene ambiance of Dubai's oldest park as he stroll along the designated hiking trail.
Covering an area of 81 million square feet, Mushrif Park is a family-oriented park located in the eastern part of the city, near the suburb of Al Khawaneej, approximately 16kms from Dubai's traditional centre.
Established in the early 1980s by Dubai Municipality, the park underwent extensive expansion and refurbishment in 1989.
In addition to showcasing 13 models of houses from around the world, the park offers various facilities, including a bicycle track, electronic entertainment games, football fields, theatre screenings, excursions, and barbecue services.
Besides, Dubai Public Parks is currently planning new innovative ideas to implement within Mushrif Park.