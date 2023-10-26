Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on all ministries and institutions to raise the UAE flag uniformly on November 3 at 10 am.
The Vice-President took to his official account on X platform to call for celebrating the 11th annual UAE’s Flag Day across the nation, on Thursday, next week.
“Brothers and sisters, as we used to do every year, we celebrate the Flag Day on November 3. We celebrate the nation’s banner, the symbol of our pride and glorious union,” Sheikh Mohmmed said.
“We call on all ministries and institutions to raise it uniformly on November 3, at 10am on that day,” he added.