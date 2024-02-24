ABU DHABI: The Board of Directors of the Union for Human Rights Association said that the announcement by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has fully implemented all 15 recommendations in its action plan, and congratulated it on this achievement, which "reflects the real and true success of economic rights in the UAE."
The Board of Directors commended the efforts made by the UAE in this regard, stressing that the announcement of the decision on Friday is a recognition of the UAE's success in strengthening its international financial and investment position and its alignment with international standards that contribute to supporting its progress and commitment to advanced international standards and indicators, in accordance with the best international practices and in line with its national strategy to combat international crime and its close ties to human rights.
It said that this tangible progress serves the UAE community in developing its human rights environment and trusting its financial and banking institutions related to the promotion of economic rights in the country.
The Board of Directors added that this progress also raises the level of trust and reliability in the stability and development of the country, as it embodies the exceptional effort made by various state agencies and all civil society institutions operating in it, which contributes to achieving prosperity and progress, and confirms its quest to lead the country in transparency and sustainable development indicators.
It is worth noting that the Union for Human Rights Association is concerned with promoting respect for human rights and seeks to forge partnerships and integration in national efforts on the human rights level, where it supports the fundamental values and principles of human rights that have been enshrined in international legitimacy and the basic human rights conventions and international and humanitarian law. It also aims to promote the representation and participation of Emirati civil society in all national, regional and international events and forums.