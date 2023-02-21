Abu Dhabi: Following the UAE’s President’s announcement of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow”, a nationwide initiative that will run from January until December 2023, several activations and initiatives aimed at advocating “responsible consumption” will be launched for the public.

The Year of Sustainability has brought together UAE-based experts through the Sustainability Experts Network to promote collaborative, sustainable practices among everyone that calls the UAE home.

Through a series of action-led activations, the Year of Sustainability aims to encourage individuals and the community to adopt an environmentally-conscious lifestyle in order to drive significant changes towards a more sustainable future.

One of this initiative’s primary areas of focus is promoting sustainable food practices. The upcoming activations will thus encourage the community to reduce food waste, portion food responsibly and promote plant-based diets to promote a healthier and more sustainable food culture in the UAE. In addition, the Year of Sustainability also aims to promote sustainable fashion by encouraging residents to switch to slow fashion and support more eco-friendly brands.

This will run in parallel with the ongoing support of the Sustainability Experts Network, which assembles UAE-based experts with a deep understanding of the country’s context to focus on addressing sustainability in various fields, encourage positive behavioural changes and foster public participation in three key areas: promoting responsible consumption, encouraging conservation initiatives, and inspiring collective action to impede climate change.

The experts will provide research support, and inform the Year of Sustainability team of relevant policies and initiatives by public and private entities, as well as offer insights on best practices. More detailed information about the Network will be available to the public soon.

The Year of Sustainability activations, overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will include a series of community-led initiatives, activities and campaigns throughout the year that will draw upon the nation’s rich heritage and strong sense of sustainability, and aim to demonstrate the UAE’s commitment towards a sustainable future to protect its land, resources and people.