Cairo: The UAE welcomed Morocco’s decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wrote on Twitter late Thursday.
“This step, a sovereign move, contributes to strengthening our common quest for stability, prosperity, and just and lasting peace in the region,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.
Earlier on Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered with US. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.