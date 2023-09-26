Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared an inspiring message on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday,
“The anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind has graced us once again. The birth of Prophet Mohammed illuminated both the eastern and western hemispheres of our planet. The radiance he brought illuminated the hearts of humanity and ours. His teachings continue to illuminate our path and guide his Ummah until the Day of Judgment,” Sheikh Mohmmed said on his “X” account.
“On the anniversary of the birth of our Prophet, we renew our love for him, our obedience to him, and our commitment to the values of mercy and goodness that he brought to the world,” the Vice-President said.
“We congratulate the Islamic nation on this blessed occasion, and we pray for our Prophet today and every day, by the number of God’s creatures and His pleasure, and by the weight of His throne and the ink of His words. Amen,” he added.
Sheikh Mohammed also shared a touching video along with his message that showcased the Prophet’s home country.
Muslims mark the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad-un-Nabi (Mawlid), commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a day of significant spiritual importance in the Islamic community. This year the day falls on September 27.
UAE has already announced Friday, 29 September, 2023 (14 Rabi al-Awwal 1445H) as the paid public holiday for public and private sectors employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).