People gather to see the burnt Jatrabari police station
People gather to see the burnt Jatrabari police station after anti-government protestors set it on fire in Dhaka on August 6, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Dhaka: The UAE Embassy in Dhaka has urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to leave the country as soon as possible due to the ongoing unrest.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Emiratis against visiting areas where riots and protests are occurring and advised avoiding crowded areas.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of UAE nationals in Bangladesh staying in contact by calling the following phone number: 0097180044444.

read more