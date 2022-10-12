Dubai: The UAE is working on coming up with a second set of law reforms in the country, a minister revealed at the Dubai Future Forum on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Government Development and the Future Ohood Al Roumi made the remarks during a conversation with moderator Jane Witherspoon on how can governments can regulate future trends and technologies.
Al Roumi said the UAE had launched the largest regulatory reforms in the country when it celebrated its Golden Jubilee last year.
“And we are working on a new second set of laws and regulations because we know the power of laws and regulations in ensuring the competitiveness of our nation going into the future,” she said.
‘Year of the 50th’
The UAE came up with wide-ranging reform of the country’s legal system, which aims to strengthen economic, investment and commercial opportunities, in addition to maximising social stability, security and ensuring the rights of both individuals and institutions.
The amendments came during the ‘Year of the 50th’ (in 2021) and are intended to keep pace with the developmental achievements of the UAE and reflect the country’s future aspirations. Over 40 laws were included in the changes, which together represent the largest legal reform in the young nation’s 50-year history.
‘Mega project’
On Wednesday, the minister also highlighted the need to upskill government officials to understand the emerging sectors and technological advancements.
“In the UAE, we are aware of that. We are launching very soon a mega project, an initiative to upskill the whole government, starting from our leaders, to policymakers to legislators so they can understand the new sectors…they are setting new types of work…they understand the technologies,” she said.
