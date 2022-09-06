Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the mass stabbings that took place in Saskatchewan Province in western Canada and left a number of people dead and injured.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation voiced its strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contradiction to moral and human values and principles.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Canadian government and people and to the families of the victims of these heinous crimes and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.