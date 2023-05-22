Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana over a fire that broke out in a residential building for students located south of the capital, Georgetown, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and its people, as well as to the families of victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
According to Guyana's fire department, at least 19 students were killed and several others were injured in a school dormitory fire on Monday.
The building was entirely gutted by the inferno.
"Fourteen youths died at the scene, while five died at the Mahdia District Hospital," said the fire department in a statement.
The government had previously said 20 people died in the blaze at the Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana.