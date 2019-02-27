Abu Dhabi: The UAE supports South Korea’s positive role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during his trip to the Far East on Wednesday.
Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE and South Korea adopt the same approach in achieving peace and development, advocating tolerance and coexistence, and renouncing extremism and violence.
This came during official talks between both countries at the Blue House in Seoul on Wednesday in front of delegations from both sides.
Shaikh Mohammad and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, explored strategic cooperation between both countries and the prospect of developing this relationship, along with issues of mutual concern both regionally and internationally.
Possible outcomes of Wednesday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong-un were discussed along with the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in the region.
The recent visit of Pope Francis to the UAE and values of tolerance, coexistence and cooperation was on the agenda, as well as concepts of dialogue and bridges of communication between all peoples of the world.
The Korean President welcomed the visit of Shaikh Mohammad to South Korea, which he said, strengthens the relationship between both countries.
They also discussed ties in; investment, economy, trade, education, culture, technology, science, renewable energy, and infrastructure, as well as promising future opportunities for developing coordination.
Joint cooperation in implementing the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy production were discussed, ensuring the UAE’s future security and sustainability, and the role of Korean companies in implementing such vital projects in the UAE to meet current and future requirements.
Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the importance attached by the UAE — under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan — to its relations with South Korea and its keenness to develop it across all sectors.
He also conveyed the greetings of Shaikh Khalifa to the South Korean President while expressing the UAE President’s wish for further progress and prosperity for South Korea and its people.
President Moon Jae-in expressed confidence in continued cooperation between the two countries.
“The UAE is our largest partner in the Middle East in terms of export and trade, and is the only country with whom we have special strategic relations,” he said.
UAE, South Korea sign deals on strategic dialogue, Hydrogen City
Abu Dhabi: The UAE and South Korea signed a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the Blue House in Seoul on Wednesday.
The agreements covered areas of double taxation avoidance, strategic dialogue, tourism, smart agriculture and the environment, as well as investment, industrial cooperation, the promotion of cleaner production concepts and applications, and the Hydrogen City.
The agreements aim to enhance strategic cooperation between the two countries and expand horizons to achieve the mutual interests.
These included an agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion between both governments.
Another MoU was also signed on the Special Strategic Dialogue between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its Korean counterpart.
MoUs on tourism, smart agriculture, the promotion of cleaner production concepts and environmental applications were also signed, along with MoUs on industry, investment, and industrial cooperation in the field of Hydrogen Cities.
