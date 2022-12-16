Abu Dhabi: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the graduation ceremony of the 52nd male batch and the 12th female batch of pilots, at the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College.
This year's cohort included candidates from a number of brotherly countries.
The ceremony was attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, a number of officials and senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the police, military attaches from the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries in the UAE, and the families of the graduates.
The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by verses from the Holy Quran. After that, the graduates participated in a military parade, after which they took the oath of allegiance.
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan handed over the awards to the top graduates and congratulated them on their efforts and excellence.