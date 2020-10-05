Abu Dhabi: The UAE has started issuing employment visas for vital government and semi-government sectors, as well as entry permits for domestic workers, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Monday.
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).
The two entities said that entry permits can be obtained from official channels only, adding the new decision also takes into account the precautionary measures being undertaken by the travel industry to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including presenting a pre-entry COVID-19 test. Employers must also receive the arrivals and quarantine them for 14 days in coordination with relevant authorities.
ICA said that domestic workers of all nationalities holding valid visas would continue to be allowed entry. This also includes holders of valid residency visas and workers for government and semi-government bodies and vital establishments, provided that the responsible party submits the application via the authority's website "ica.gov.ae".
The authority stressed the importance of adhering to the pre-entry examination measure, in order to help facilitate the entry of workers to the UAE.