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UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones; residents receive emergency alerts

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones; residents receive emergency alerts
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The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, amid ongoing regional hostilities.

Authorities have urged residents to stay in safe locations, follow verified government updates, and remain alert as the situation is closely monitored.

MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's

Emergency alerts have been issued nationwide, highlighting the need for vigilance and preparedness during heightened security tensions.

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