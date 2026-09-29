UAE rejects Iran’s occupation of three islands, calls for talks or ICJ ruling at UN General Assembly

He continued, “As for Gaza, the UAE was among the first to support the framework established by the international community to end the horrific war. We have stressed the need to fully implement US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza — and the associated roadmap — including Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the disarmament of Hamas, and the advancement of a serious political horizon leading to a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian Question based on the two-state solution. This entails the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living side-by-side with Israel in peace and security. We also underscore the importance of ensuring the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under a Palestinian authority that, once reformed, will be capable to fulfill its responsibilities and ensure that arms remain solely under its control.