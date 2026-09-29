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UAE’s ‘Operation Confrontation Ghost’ expands global fight against AI-driven and cross-border fraud

Global anti-fraud drive unites 30 nations against AI-enabled scams

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UAE’s ‘Operation Confrontation Ghost’ expands global fight against AI-driven and cross-border fraud

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that “Operation Confrontation Ghost” will continue with the participation of 30 countries, two international organisations, and 13 partners from the private and technology sectors.

The operation targets emerging fraud schemes, including AI-enabled fraud, online sextortion, and financial fraud conducted through digital platforms. It enables real-time intelligence sharing, monitors emerging trends, and draws on specialised expertise to identify and address threats quickly and accurately, while maintaining compliance with data protection standards.

Lt. Colonel Saeed Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director of the International Cooperation Department, said cooperation between law enforcement agencies and private sector partners helps monitor, detect, and prevent fraud. He noted that the cross-border nature of these crimes requires effective and rapid coordination among the relevant entities.

He added that the UAE supports international efforts to combat fraud through its membership in the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, which brings together more than 90 countries and a network of partners from the technology and financial services sectors. The alliance promotes the exchange of expertise and identifies the latest fraud methods and the technologies used to confront them.

Al Kaabi stressed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnerships with relevant entities and international partners, improving response times and enhancing coordination in efforts to combat fraud and cross-border financial crimes.

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