GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President, VPs congratulate Brazilian President on re-election

UAE leaders extend warm wishes to Brazil's President on re-election

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brazil's re-elected leader receives heartfelt messages from UAE
Brazil's re-elected leader receives heartfelt messages from UAE

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on his re-election for a new term.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The next UN chief will need access to powerful leaders and the independence to disagree with them. Reform will be part of the job, as will protecting the functions that people in conflict zones depend on.

A historic opportunity to reshape UN leadership

5m read
The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Gate Building.

Dubai regulator fines former financial firm executive

2m read
The charity received around 10,000 applications for assistance during the nine-month period.

Sharjah Charity aid spending rises 30.7% to Dh94.4m

2m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Gargash rebukes Iranian speaker over UN nomination

1m read