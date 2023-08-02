People wade along a flooded street, amid heavy rains in Mentougou district in Beijing on July 31, 2023. Heavy rains battered northern China on July 31, killing at least two people in Beijing while washing away cars and inundating subway stations, with the capital issuing its highest alerts for flooding and landslides.
Image Credit: AFP

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President of China, Xi Jinping, over floods victims due to heavy rains, which resulted in a number of deaths, wishing a quick recovery for the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages of condolences to President Xi Jinping.