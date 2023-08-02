President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President of China, Xi Jinping, over floods victims due to heavy rains, which resulted in a number of deaths, wishing a quick recovery for the injured.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages of condolences to President Xi Jinping.