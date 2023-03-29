Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the Nafis Award ceremony.
The Award was launched by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which supervises the Nafis Award.
The award aims to recognise private sector establishments that have excelled in hiring UAE nationals and fostered positive competition in Emiratisation. The award also aims to recognise outstanding Emiratis in the private sector.
The Nafis Award has been introduced a year after the launch of Nafis programme, which was launched as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ to be a driving force in the development of the national economy.