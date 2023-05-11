Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to visit France on Thursday on an official visit.
Sheikh Mohamed will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris where they will discuss ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries.
They will exchange views on a number of issues of common interest.
During the visit, the two leaders will reinforce and expand the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields.