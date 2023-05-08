Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syrian President Bashar Al Assad discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries across various sectors to serve their mutual interests.
During a phone call, which Sheikh Mohamed received, President Al Assad expressed Syria's appreciation for the UAE's role in reuniting and improving Arab relations, thereby promoting joint Arab cooperation and serving the interests of Arab countries and their people.
The two leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening ties and collaboration for the benefit of both nations.