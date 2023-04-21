Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to Instagram on Eid Al Fitr to share a heartwarming family photo. The image features the President posing alongside his loved ones, capturing the spirit of the holiday.
In the caption, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to spend the holiday with his family and loved ones. He also took the opportunity to extend his wishes of peace and happiness to the people of the UAE and the world.
"It is a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family and loved ones. On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, I wish the people of the UAE and the world continued peace and happiness," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.
The post has received widespread attention on social media, with many commenting on the President's devotion to his family and his commitment to promoting unity and harmony.
Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It is a time for family gatherings, feasting, and sharing gifts with loved ones.