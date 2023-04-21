Photos: UAE leaders perform prayers, receive Eid Al Fitr greetings
Crown Princes, number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, citizens and residents also attend
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; and Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President today performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer alongside Sheikhs and worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court , Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Sultan. After the prayers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan exchanged Eid greetings with the worshippers.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers.
Image Credit: WAM
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, perform Eid prayers in Dubai.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office Twitter
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today morning offered Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque in Ajman. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents performed prayers alongside the Ajman Ruler.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman exchanged Eid greetings with well wishers.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Fujairah Ruler.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Quwain also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Saud.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today received, at Al Mushrif Palace, Their Highnesses the crown princes and deputy rulers, as well as Sheikhs and well-wishers, who came to greet them on Eid Al Fitr.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi receive greetings.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receive greetings at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM