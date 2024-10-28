Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Monday from Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros.
The two leaders discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Comoros and explored ways to strengthen ties across various sectors, particularly economic, investment, and development, in line with both nations' priorities and aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.
President Azali Assoumani highlighted the strong relations between the two countries, expressing his nation's desire to further expand these ties into broader cooperation with the UAE, particularly in development fields. He extended his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.