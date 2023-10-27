Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, in which they addressed bilateral relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation to achieve further progress, development, and prosperity for both nations.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Aliyev discussed cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, particularly in vital investment, economic, developmental, and renewable energy sectors. These sectors align with the priorities of both countries in achieving sustainable development.
The President of Azerbaijan praised key developmental projects implemented by the UAE in Azerbaijan. In particular, he highlighted the Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant, developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) in Azerbaijan.