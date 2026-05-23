UAE President receives phone call from Emir of Qatar

Phone call underscores commitment to security and regional dialogue
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which they discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between the two nations in support of their mutual interests.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and efforts to advance diplomatic solutions that support regional security and stability.