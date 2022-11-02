Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Indonesia’s Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin at Qasr Al Shatie.
They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in the best interests of the two nations and peoples. The talks touched on the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit which will take place in November 15-16 in Bali and wished Indonesia’s success in hosting it.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was present.