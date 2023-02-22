Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, who heads his country's delegation participating in the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2023, in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here, the Indonesian minister conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.
The meeting addressed the privileged strategic relations between the two countries and aspects of joint cooperation, especially in areas of defence, in addition to a number of issues of interest.
The meeting also touched on the current edition of IDEX and the importance of the opportunities it provides to build up partnerships between international defence and security companies for the sake of stability and peace in the world. The steady progress seen across the global event in terms of organisation, international presence and accompanying events featured high during the discussion.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.