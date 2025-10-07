GOLD/FOREX
UAE President receives delegation from McGill University

Members expressed their appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's continued support

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from Canada’s McGill University at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visiting delegation, which included several senior university officials, and underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships between UAE educational institutions and leading global universities. He emphasised that such collaboration supports the country’s vision of investing in national talent – the true wealth of the nation and its driving force towards a brighter future.

Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's continued support of the McGill–UAE Fellowships programme, launched in 2015 to empower Emiratis to pursue advanced studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at McGill’s Faculties of Science and Engineering. They also commended Sheikh Mohamed' steadfast commitment to advancing education in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

