Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Dr Abdullah ibn Muhammad Ash-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Majlis Ash-Shura (Consultative Assembly) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis. Sheikh Mohamed was also accompanied by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.
During the meeting, Dr Abdullah conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, and their wishes of progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people. Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings.
The two sides exchanged cordial conversations on the long-standing relations binding the UAE and Saudi Arabia and their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of sheikhs, officials and Emiratis, along with Turki Al-Dakhil, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the country.