Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered six additional flights to deliver humanitarian aid to Lebanese people, in addition to the $100 million already allocated to support them.
Sheikh Mohamed’s directives reflect the UAE’s ongoing commitment to bolstering humanitarian relief efforts and providing essential support to the Lebanese people in light of the current challenges they are facing.
The President has also directed the provision of an urgent relief package worth $30 million to support displaced Lebanese people in Syria. This initiative by His Highness is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to assist Lebanon in facing current challenges and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting the brotherly Lebanese people.