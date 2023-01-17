Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today has issued a federal decree establishing the National Media Office (NMO).
The new office enjoys financial and administrative independence to achieve its goals. NMO reports directly to the Minister of Presidential Court, and will develop and implement the country’s media strategies. It will also undertake the preserving and enhancing of UAE’s reputation.
The Office will suggest, prepare and review all legislation, regulations and resolutions related to the media sector, in coordination with media entities to unify the UAE’s vision for media locally and internationally.
NMO is tasked with drawing up, evaluating and following up the state media narrative in the country and beyond. It will represent the country at all international and regional arenas, as well as at media related conferences and events inside and outside the country, in coordination with relevant bodies.