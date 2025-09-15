UAE President issues decree reforming the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed philanthropic entity

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed to chair board overseeing the foundation’s humanitarian mission
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree restructuring the board of trustees of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies.
The decree appoints Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, as Chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees.
The newly reformed board includes:
Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Founder's Office
Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office
Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment
Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Adviser to the Ruler of Fujairah and Chairman of Fujairah Charity Association
Rashid Saeed Al Amri, Adviser at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs
Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Amri, Head of the Development Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the UAE International Aid Agency
Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Adviser to the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs
Erth Zayed Philanthropies was established in November 2024 to consolidate the UAE's global philanthropic efforts. It aims to enhance the impact and efficiency of the UAE's giving by overseeing existing philanthropic foundations and awards. Erth Zayed Philanthropies builds on the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to deliver transformative impact to communities worldwide.
