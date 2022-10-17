Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday discussed in a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, friendship and cooperation relations, in addition to the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and the importance of reducing tension and escalation, by resorting to dialogue and diplomatic solutions.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE will do everything it can to prevent the crisis from worsening, and to help create the atmosphere suitable for negotiation, stressing that the serious repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis do not only affect Russia and Ukraine, but also extends to all parts of the world, and it negatively impacts the global economy and international peace and security.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Ukrainian president for his confidence in the UAE's efforts as a mediator in humanitarian and food security issues and others, reaffirming the country's readiness to continue its efforts and support initiatives that would mitigate the humanitarian and economic repercussions of the crisis.
Sheikh Mohamed and President Volodymyr Zelensky exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Ukraine, expressing their wishes for the two countries' relations to continue development and prosperity and to serve their mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.