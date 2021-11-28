Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday issued a Federal Decree-Law establishing the Federal Protocol and Strategic Reporting Authority.
The Decree-Law stipulated that the authority shall have all the powers and authorities necessary to achieve its objective and that it should have legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and legal capacity. It will be affiliated with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
According to Article 4 of the Decree, the new authority will be in charge of presenting, organising and managing everything related to the reception, stay and visits of the UAE and its leaders’ guests according to the highest standards. It shall also promote strategic reporting concepts and highlight the positive and inspiring aspects of UAE founders and leaders.
Sheikh Khalifa also issued two federal orders appointing Mohammad Abdullah Al Junaibi as Chairman of the Federal Protocol and Strategic Reporting Authority with the rank of Minister and Samira Murshid Saleh Mohammad Al Rumaithi as Secretary-General of the Authority with the rank of Minister.