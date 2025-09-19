UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

Sheikh Mohamed received by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on arrival
Tbilisi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in the Georgian capital on an official visit on Friday.
At Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. An official reception was held, featuring the national anthems of the UAE and Georgia.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with several ministers and senior officials.
