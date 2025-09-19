GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

Sheikh Mohamed received by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on arrival

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Tbilisi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in the Georgian capital on an official visit on Friday.

At Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. An official reception was held, featuring the national anthems of the UAE and Georgia.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with several ministers and senior officials.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAESheikh mohamed

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L), is received by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President restructures Erth Zayed Philanthropies

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offers condolences on the passing of Hussain Khansaheb.

UAE President extends condolences on death of Khansaheb

1m read
UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain

UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain

1m read