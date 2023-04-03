Abu Dhabi: As part of the UAE’s Pension Authority’s aim to spread awareness about the pension law while supporting Emiratis to plan for their future from now, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the launch of its second awareness campaign for 2023. The ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign which offers citizens pivotal information to consider during their pre-retirement, early retirement, mid-retirement and late retirement stages.
Following the conclusion of an extremely successful inspection campaign ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ launched by the GPSSA during the first quarter of 2023, the ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign now will continue till July 30, highlighting the importance of preparing oneself ahead of retirement. This will be further elaborated through showcasing real-life human-interest stories regarding GPSSA’s customers, who will be sharing their experiences and the ‘lessons learnt’ during the entire process.
A statement issued by the GPSSA regarding the campaign reads: “This is the first time the GPSSA launches a human-interest campaign of this sort, one that touches on the financial, legal, social and psychological state of individuals preparing for retirement, or who have already retired. Our aim at the GPSSA is to ensure Emiratis prepare themselves way in advance of deciding to retire in order to make sure they and their families live a secure, stable and happy life for the longest period possible,” said Dr. Maysa Ghadeer, Head of the Government Communications Office at the GPSSA.
Members of the public will be able to learn more about the Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning campaign through GPSSA’s social media channels and press releases. “During the campaign, members of the public will be able to access a series of informative videos and online advice regarding pre-retirement, early retirement, mid-retirement and late retirement stages, with several spokespeople from the GPSSA offering their expertise guidance on topics related to insurance, pension, benefits and more,” said the statement.
Some of the areas that will be highlighted during the campaign include ways through which individuals can proactively plan for their retirement and beyond; spreading a culture of proactive planning; taking positive strides towards securing one’s retirement; enhancing the sustainability and financial stability of an insured person; insurance benefits increase with years of employment service; important stages in one’s retirement journey and how to benefit from them, as well as psychological and social aspects involved in retirement planning.