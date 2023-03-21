Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, who is on an official visit to the UAE.
During their meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and President Iohannis discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. They also emphasised the importance of improving collaboration across all sectors.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, as well as other Sheikhs and senior officials from both sides.
Yesterday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had received Klaus Iohannis. President Iohannis is accompanied on the visit by Romanian First Lady Carmen Iohannis.
Iohannis was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The official reception ceremony included a guard of honour welcome, a performance of the national anthem of Romania and a 21-gun salute.
The two leaders yesterday witnessed the signing of a number of agreements in energy and investment fields, among others.