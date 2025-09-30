GOLD/FOREX
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz

Last updated:
WAM
WAM

Abu Dhbai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

UAESaudi Arabia

