Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its condolences to the people and government of Japan on the death of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sorrow over the death of Shinzo Abe.
On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed said: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of our dear friend Abe Shinzo who served his nation with honour and contributed to strengthening the fruitful relations between the UAE and Japan,”.
“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the people of Japan,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Messages sent
Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, WAM reported
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to Prime Minister Kishida.
The Former Japanese Prime Minister was killed after being shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara two days ahead of a national election, a ruling party source was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.
Japan's longest-serving leader was attacked by a 41-year-old man from behind at around 11:30 a.m. when he was speaking in front of Kintetsu Railway's Yamato-Saidaiji Station, police said, adding he collapsed to the ground after two shots were heard. He was rushed to the hospital with blood seen on his shirt.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has condemned the shooting of the 67-year-old former leader "in the strongest possible terms," saying such a barbaric act should never be tolerated.