Abu Dhabi: The UAE leaders extended their heartfelt congratulations to Qatar following its victory at the AFC Asian Cup held in Doha.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, lauded the successful organization of the tournament and commended the Qatari people and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for their victory.
On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Sincere congratulations to my brother @TamimBinHamad and the Qatari people on Qatar's victory in the AFC Asian Cup in Doha and successful organisation of the tournament. I commend Jordan for an excellent performance and congratulate all participants for demonstrating the power of sport to build bridges of cooperation and friendship among countries and peoples.”
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the exceptional athletic performances and the remarkable organization of the tournament.
He extended his congratulations to Sheikh Tamim and the people of Qatar for their win, as well as to Jordan, acknowledging the team's impressive efforts that have uplifted the spirits of Arabs.
Echoing these sentiments, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, also congratulated Qatar on their win and highlighted the country's excellence in hosting the best edition of the Asian Cup, noted for its organization and significant public attendance.
He celebrated the final match that brought together two Arab nations, praising the Jordan national team, Al Nashama, for their honorable performance throughout the tournament.
Earlier on Saturday, in a thrilling climax to the AFC Asian Cup held in Doha, Qatar successfully defended their title, beating Jordan 3-1 in a historic final at Lusail Stadium.
Akram Afif emerged as the hero of the night, converting three penalties to lead his team to their second continental triumph.
The match, attended by an enthusiastic crowd of 86,492, including Qatar's ruler and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, showcased the hosts' dominance in the tournament.