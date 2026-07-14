GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

UAE leadership reaffirms ties with France through National Day messages

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Macron and to Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) calls the strike a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and backs efforts to safeguard its security.

UAE denounces Iranian drone strike targeting Kuwait

1m read
UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Qatar

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Qatar

1m read
This aerial photograph shows partially submerged residential buildings following heavy rains in Bangladesh's Bandarban town on July 11, 2026.

UAE extends support to Bangladesh after deadly floods

1m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, hold talks in El Alamein, Egypt.

UAE and Egyptian Presidents hold talks in El Alamein

1m read